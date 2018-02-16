BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss apologises to Rochdale for pitch comments
Pochettino apologises for pitch comments
- From the section Football
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has apologised to Rochdale for comments made about the state of their pitch.
Rochdale have since relaid their pitch and welcome Spurs in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
READ MORE: Dale's pitch to be relaid for Spurs tie
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Rochdale 1-0 Millwall
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired