BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss apologises to Rochdale for pitch comments

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has apologised to Rochdale for comments made about the state of their pitch.

Rochdale have since relaid their pitch and welcome Spurs in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

