Alex McLeish: New Scotland boss says he is 'fortunate' to be given job again

Alan McRae (right) says Alex McLeish is the "exemplary candidate" to get Scotland to Euro 2020

Alex McLeish admits he is "incredibly fortunate" to be given a second opportunity to manage Scotland.

McLeish, who has a contract until 2020, replaces Gordon Strachan as head coach 11 years after leaving the job to take charge of Birmingham City.

The 59-year-old will lead the Scots into their Uefa Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifying campaigns.

"I am relishing the challenge of leading us to a major tournament and I cannot wait to get started," he said.

"It is a tremendous honour to be named Scotland head coach.

"I am incredibly fortunate to have had the chance to lead my country already and I am immensely proud to be in this position for a second time.

"With Hampden Park as one of the host venues for Euro 2020 we have an amazing opportunity to showcase our talents to the world from our own back yard."

McLeish's first games in charge will be against Costa Rica and Hungary next month, followed by further friendly matches in Peru in May and Mexico in June.

His debut competitive games will be the Uefa Nations League encounters against Albania at home on 10 September, then in Israel on 11 October.

Scotland have not reached a major finals since the 1998 World Cup in France and the Scottish FA is currently looking for a new chief executive to replace Stewart Regan.

'Much to be positive about'

Strachan was unable to end Scotland's long wait to get back to a major tournament, which now stretches back almost 20 years.

However, the Scots have not lost a competitive match since November 2016 and have won four of their past eight games.

"There is much to be positive about in Scottish football, with players playing at the highest level and promising talent breaking through," added former Rangers and Birmingham City boss McLeish, who previously won seven of 10 games when in charge of Scotland.

The Scottish FA is currently without a chief executive and the organisation's president Alan McRae announced McLeish's appointment to the media on Friday morning.

"Alex McLeish is a true Scotland legend and a natural leader who has enjoyed success at club level in Scotland and England and at international level," said McRae.

"It is a rarity to be in a position to appoint someone who has experience of successfully managing their country and we are delighted to reach an agreement with Alex.

"During the recruitment process he received resounding endorsements from several influential figures in the game which helped establish him as an outstanding choice from a strong list of possible candidates.

"Alex has demonstrated a desire and ability to get results with the national team and we believe that he is best placed to inspire our talented group of players to glory.

"With Hampden Park hosting matches at Euro 2020 it is more important than ever before for Scotland to qualify for a tournament finals and we believe that Alex is the exemplary candidate to guide us there."

'I don't think he ever thought he'd get it' - analysis

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Chris McLaughlin

McLeish has been very keen on taking the job but I'm not overly convinced he ever thought he would get it. However, as other candidates ruled themselves out, his name started to steadily rise to the top.

He's a passionate Scot who has been there and done it and he certainly has the gravitas to command respect in the dressing room.

But questions will be asked of the Scottish FA about progress and the process. Does giving a former Scotland manager another shot at the top job really show the country is moving forward? And just what went wrong in the process that the new man is clearly the second choice at best?

The fans will get behind him, though, and if he leads the nation to the promised land of the Euros in 2020, then the above won't matter.