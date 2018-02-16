Corey Whitely: Ebbsfleet United sign Dagenham & Redbridge forward

From the section

Corey Whitely scored eight goals in his first 10 National League outings for Dagenham this season, but failed to find the net in his subsequent 17 league appearances

Ebbsfleet United have signed forward Corey Whitely from fellow National League side Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old scored 24 goals in 72 games for the Daggers after joining from Enfield Town in 2016.

"He's an exciting player with a great couple of seasons behind him that I hope he'll build on here," Fleet boss Daryl McMahon told the club website.

Whitely could make his debut against FC Halifax Town on Saturday.

Ebbsfleet have not disclosed the length of his deal at the Kuflink Stadium.

