Will de Havilland: Wycombe defender joins Maidstone United on loan
- From the section Maidstone United
National League side Maidstone United have signed Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Will de Havilland on loan until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old has scored one goal in six outings for the Chairboys this season, having spent time on loan at Aldershot earlier in the campaign.
De Havilland was on the books at Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Wycombe in the summer of 2016.
He could make his debut for the Stones against Barrow on Saturday.
