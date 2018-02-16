Will de Havilland: Wycombe defender joins Maidstone United on loan

Will de Havilland made his professional debut in Wycombe's EFL Cup defeat by Bristol City in August 2016

National League side Maidstone United have signed Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Will de Havilland on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal in six outings for the Chairboys this season, having spent time on loan at Aldershot earlier in the campaign.

De Havilland was on the books at Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Wycombe in the summer of 2016.

He could make his debut for the Stones against Barrow on Saturday.

