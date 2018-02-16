Gary Bowyer: Blackpool manager praises squad's mental toughness

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer looks up at the stands ahead of his side's game at Charlton
Gary Bowyer has won 36 of his 100 games as Blackpool manager

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says his players "deserve an enormous amount of credit" for coping with the club's troubles off the pitch.

Bowyer's side beat League One leaders Wigan on Tuesday to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

The club have been up for sale since November when the owners, the Oyston family, were ordered to buy out former president Valeri Belokon for £31m.

"They've been a credit to themselves," Bowyer told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"They don't allow this distraction and the adversity that's going on off the pitch to get in the way of playing football.

"Sometimes it's very easy to have a pop at the players but they deserve a huge amount of praise for how they conduct themselves week in, week out."

