Jose Morais: Barnsley appoint Portuguese as head coach

Barnsley have appointed Portuguese Jose Morais as their new head coach on an 18-month deal.

The 52-year-old, who has worked with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, replaces Paul Heckingbottom at Oakwell.

He has previously had head coach spells in Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey and Greece.

His first game as Tykes boss will be Tuesday's visit of fellow Championship strugglers Burton.

Heckingbottom's departure to take the vacant head coach job at Leeds last week was described as a "thorough disappointment" by the Barnsley board.

They held talks with St Mirren boss Jack Ross earlier this week before he decided to stay with the Scottish Championship outfit and had an approach for Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth turned down.

Chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told the club website: "We're really, really pleased to have secured the club's number one target from the start of the process.

"We invited Jose to the Sheffield Wednesday match and began talks immediately with him and his representatives.

"The interviewed candidates were all strong contenders, but the unanimous decision was to appoint Jose who instilled the full board with the belief that he is the right man to lead us up the table, whilst bringing excitement back to the club with an attacking style and goals for the fans to enjoy."

Morais takes over a Barnsley side who are 22nd in the Championship and without a win in their last five league matches.