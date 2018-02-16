League Cup final: Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts (Sat)

Dungannon and Ballymena have drawn both of their league meetings this season

Bet McLean League Cup Final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website, plus live text commentary.

Dungannon Swifts will be aiming to win their first Irish League senior trophy when they face holders Ballymena United in Saturday's League Cup final.

The Swifts lost the Irish Cup final on penalties to Linfield in 2007 which is the closest they have come to breaking their major trophy duck.

Manager Rodney McAree has been drawing on the experience of playing in that game as he prepares his players.

"We will try and put that across to help the players," said McAree, 43.

"Terry Fitzpatrick, Terry McCrory and myself are still at the club from then and we have that big game experience."

After spells in England with Bristol City and Fulham in the mid to late 1990s, McAree spent two years at Glenavon before joining his hometown club in 2002 and beginning a Swifts stint which, bar an eight-month period in 2012/13, has been constant since then.

Following his father Joe's example, McAree has placed great store in ensuring that local players are encouraged and nurtured to represent the club.

"A big part of it for me is having so many homegrown players in my squad and others who have bought into the whole ethos of the club. Hopefully that spirit of togetherness will serve us well on Saturday," said the Swifts boss.

How Dungannon reached the final Second round (away) beat Newry City 4-0 Third round (away) beat Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Quarter-finals (home) beat Ballyclare Comrades 2-1 Semi-finals (home) beat Crusaders 2-1

Dungannon beat Crusaders 2-1 after extra-time at the semi-final stage last month to reach the Windsor Park decider, ending the league leaders' 23-match unbeaten run in all competitions in the process.

"Nobody really gave us a chance against Crusaders - nobody tipped us to be in the cup final - so to win that one was hugely memorable.

"It would be a huge achievement for the club to win a senior trophy and indicate that we are going in the right direction, giving us another platform to build on for the future.

"It's going to take a monumental effort against a very, very good Ballymena side however," said McAree.

After a barren spell of 23 years without a trophy, Ballymena have earned something of a reputation as cup specialists in recent seasons, reaching an Irish Cup final, three County Antrim Shield showpieces and now three League Cup deciders in four years.

The Sky Blues are aiming to retain the cup they won 12 months ago by defeating Carrick Rangers at Seaview and also hope to make up for the disappointment of losing to Crusaders last month in the Shield final.

David Jeffrey's side defeated Cliftonville 3-1 in last weekend's much-delayed semi-final to make the final at the National Stadium.

The Braidmen will be without the suspended left-back Steven McCullough.

How Ballymena reached the final Second round (home) beat Knockbreda 3-1 Third round (home) beat Portadown 2-0 Quarter-finals (home) beat Ards 3-2 Semi-finals (home) beat Cliftonville 3-1

"We want to learn from the problems we gave ourselves that night against Crusaders - we're in another final now and we want to use that disappointment as motivation to not be in that position again," said United captain Jim Ervin.

"At the start of the season we set ourselves objectives in the dressing room and one of those was to retain the League Cup. To win it once with the club was nice but to retain it would be even better.

"Our targets involve reaching cup finals on a regular basis and this is our second this season - it's going to be a great occasion and a great day out for the supporters so hopefully we can go on and lift this one."

In-form Kevin Braniff should have huge motivation to be on the winning side for the holders after being cup-tied for last season's triumph following a move in mid-season from Glenavon.

Braniff, normally a striker, shone in central midfield in last weekend's 3-1 semi-final win over Cliftonville and it will be interesting to see if David Jeffrey again deploys him again in that role.