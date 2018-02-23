Livingston 2-1 Dundee United

From the section

Livingston celebrate Scott Robinson's opening goal

Ryan Hardie's dramatic last-minute winner saw second-placed Livingston move six points clear of Dundee United in the Scottish Championship.

Scott Robinson's superb finish put David hopkins's side in front after 22 minutes, and Hardie had a header disallowed for offside.

United, who have now lost three in a row, levelled with 16 minutes left when substitute Matt Smith stabbed home.

But Hardie fired in the winner with a sumptuous strike from 20 yards.

It took Livingston within eight points of Championship leaders, and in pole position to at least secure a place in the play-offs.