Match ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.
Livingston 2-1 Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Ryan Hardie's dramatic last-minute winner saw second-placed Livingston move six points clear of Dundee United in the Scottish Championship.
Scott Robinson's superb finish put David hopkins's side in front after 22 minutes, and Hardie had a header disallowed for offside.
United, who have now lost three in a row, levelled with 16 minutes left when substitute Matt Smith stabbed home.
But Hardie fired in the winner with a sumptuous strike from 20 yards.
It took Livingston within eight points of Championship leaders, and in pole position to at least secure a place in the play-offs.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4LithgowBooked at 72mins
- 23De VitaSubstituted forMullinat 80'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 17Robinson
- 11CaddenBooked at 73minsSubstituted forLongridgeat 80'minutes
- 18Miller
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 3Longridge
- 5Buchanan
- 7Mullin
- 10Boyd
- 14Jacobs
- 20Maley
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 2Murdoch
- 4DurnanBooked at 52mins
- 3Scobbie
- 17RobsonBooked at 76mins
- 16FloodBooked at 65mins
- 24GillespieSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 11King
- 12StantonBooked at 61mins
- 58LyngSubstituted forMikkelsenat 38'minutes
- 8McDonaldSubstituted forMcMullanat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Quinn
- 7McMullan
- 9Mikkelsen
- 15Slater
- 21Mehmet
- 28Smith
- 32Mason
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 1,604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Dundee United 1. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Miller.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Neil Alexander.
Attempt saved. Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Paul McMullan replaces Scott McDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Nicky Cadden.
Hand ball by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Booking
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Dundee United 1. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Samuel Stanton.
Booking
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Booking
Alan Lithgow (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Hand ball by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Willo Flood (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Raffaele De Vita.
Booking
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Pittman.
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.