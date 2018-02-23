Scottish Championship
Livingston2Dundee Utd1

Livingston 2-1 Dundee United

Ryan Hardie's dramatic last-minute winner saw second-placed Livingston move six points clear of Dundee United in the Scottish Championship.

Scott Robinson's superb finish put David hopkins's side in front after 22 minutes, and Hardie had a header disallowed for offside.

United, who have now lost three in a row, levelled with 16 minutes left when substitute Matt Smith stabbed home.

But Hardie fired in the winner with a sumptuous strike from 20 yards.

It took Livingston within eight points of Championship leaders, and in pole position to at least secure a place in the play-offs.

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4LithgowBooked at 72mins
  • 23De VitaSubstituted forMullinat 80'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 17Robinson
  • 11CaddenBooked at 73minsSubstituted forLongridgeat 80'minutes
  • 18Miller
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7Mullin
  • 10Boyd
  • 14Jacobs
  • 20Maley

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 2Murdoch
  • 4DurnanBooked at 52mins
  • 3Scobbie
  • 17RobsonBooked at 76mins
  • 16FloodBooked at 65mins
  • 24GillespieSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 11King
  • 12StantonBooked at 61mins
  • 58LyngSubstituted forMikkelsenat 38'minutes
  • 8McDonaldSubstituted forMcMullanat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Quinn
  • 7McMullan
  • 9Mikkelsen
  • 15Slater
  • 21Mehmet
  • 28Smith
  • 32Mason
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
1,604

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 2, Dundee United 1. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Miller.

Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).

Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Neil Alexander.

Attempt saved. Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Paul McMullan replaces Scott McDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Raffaele De Vita.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Nicky Cadden.

Hand ball by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

Booking

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, Dundee United 1. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Samuel Stanton.

Booking

Nicky Cadden (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

Booking

Alan Lithgow (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

Hand ball by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Willo Flood (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

Scott Robinson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Raffaele De Vita.

Booking

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).

Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Pittman.

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren25173546281854
2Livingston25137542271546
3Dundee Utd2312473128340
4Morton24108634231138
5Dunfermline2497839281134
6Queen of Sth249783834434
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk2578102839-1129
9Dumbarton2348111531-1620
10Brechin2404201855-374
View full Scottish Championship table

