Hull City v Sheffield United
Hull City forward Harry Wilson (shoulder) is out with the injury he picked up in the FA Cup defeat by Chelsea.
Striker Abel Hernandez (knee) could be on the bench after six months out while Jarrod Bowen (hamstring) could return.
Sheffield United striker James Wilson is doubtful after missing the midweek win over QPR.
Midfielder John Fleck and goalkeeper Simon Moore are both available after finishing their suspensions.
MATCH FACTS
- The last three matches between these sides in all competitions have produced 18 goals (nine goals each).
- Sheffield United have not visited the KCOM Stadium in league competition since winning 1-0 in a Championship match in October 2010.
- Hull have won just one of their last 11 Championship games, drawing four and losing six.
- Meanwhile, the Blades are looking to secure three consecutive Championship wins for the first time since October.
- Nigel Adkins is set to face former club Sheffield United for the first time since leaving them at the end of the 2015/16 season - he has never lost against them in the Football League (P4 W3 D1 L0).
- Sheffield United have only lost one of their last 14 away league matches played on a Friday (W9 D4), winning both such Championship fixtures this season (2-1 at Leeds and 3-1 at Burton).