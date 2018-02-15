Jay Rodriguez: West Brom striker granted three-week extension to reply to FA charge

Rodriguez has made 30 appearances for Albion this season, scoring eight goals

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has been granted an extension to respond to a charge of allegedly racially abusing Brighton defender Gaetan Bong.

The Football Association's initial 16 February deadline has been extended to 9 March after a request by Rodriguez.

Cameroon international Bong claimed the incident took place during West Brom's 2-0 win at The Hawthorns on 13 January.

Rodriguez appeared to pinch his nose after they clashed and Bong spoke to the referee.

West Brom say they will "fully support" their player, while Rodriguez said he is in "disbelief at the situation".