Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruma.
Napoli v RB Leipzig
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 11Maggio
- 62Tonelli
- 26Koulibaly
- 23HysajSubstituted forSilva Duarteat 54'minutes
- 30Rog
- 42Diawara
- 17HamsikSubstituted forInsigneat 54'minutes
- 37Ounas
- 7Callejón
- 20Zielinski
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 6Silva Duarte
- 8Frello Filho
- 22Sepe
- 24Insigne
- 33Albiol
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 27Laimer
- 4Orban
- 5Upamecano
- 16Klostermann
- 7Sabitzer
- 44Kampl
- 8Keita
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 6Konaté
- 10Forsberg
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- 29Augustin
- 31Demme
- Referee:
- Artur Dias Soares
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt saved. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Elseid Hysaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Marek Hamsik.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, RB Leipzig 0. Adam Ounas (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Hand ball by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Konrad Laimer with a cross.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
Second Half
Second Half begins Napoli 0, RB Leipzig 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Napoli 0, RB Leipzig 0.
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Attempt saved. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kevin Kampl.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Kampl following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Christian Maggio.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keita.
Adam Ounas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).