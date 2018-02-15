Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Steaua Bucharest1Lazio0

Steaua Bucharest v Lazio

Line-ups

Steaua Bucharest

  • 99Vlad
  • 2Benzar
  • 16Planic
  • 25Gaman
  • 12Morais Júnior
  • 5PintiliiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forAndrade Teixeiraat 45'minutes
  • 6Nedelcu
  • 98Man
  • 11Budescu
  • 10Tanase
  • 9Gnohere

Substitutes

  • 15Momcilovic
  • 17Coman
  • 23Popescu
  • 30Tanase
  • 33Stancioiu
  • 44Enache
  • 80Andrade Teixeira

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 27Ramos MarchiBooked at 52mins
  • 22CáceresBooked at 45mins
  • 8Basta
  • 96Murgia
  • 6Lucas
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 9mins
  • 5J LukakuBooked at 45mins
  • 7Nani
  • 20Caicedo

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 17Immobile
  • 19Lulic
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 26Radu
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamSteaua BucharestAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).

Filipe Teixeira (FCSB) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).

Constantin Budescu (FCSB) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Harlem-Eddy Gnohere (FCSB).

Foul by Nani (Lazio).

Offside, FCSB. Bogdan Planic tries a through ball, but Harlem-Eddy Gnohere is caught offside.

Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

Romario Benzar (FCSB) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nani with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Valerica Gaman.

Martín Cáceres (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dennis Man (FCSB).

Second Half

Second Half begins FCSB 1, Lazio 0.

Substitution

Substitution, FCSB. Filipe Teixeira replaces Mihai Pintilii.

Booking

Jordan Lukaku (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.

Half Time

First Half ends, FCSB 1, Lazio 0.

Offside, FCSB. Constantin Budescu tries a through ball, but Florin Tanase is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Romario Benzar (FCSB) because of an injury.

Booking

Martín Cáceres (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Martín Cáceres (Lazio).

Romario Benzar (FCSB) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dennis Man (FCSB).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nani with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Valerica Gaman.

Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dennis Man (FCSB).

Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harlem-Eddy Gnohere (FCSB).

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Júnior Morais.

Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florin Tanase (FCSB).

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bogdan Planic.

Attempt saved. Harlem-Eddy Gnohere (FCSB) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Nani (Lazio).

Romario Benzar (FCSB) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrei Vlad.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired