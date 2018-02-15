Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).
Steaua Bucharest v Lazio
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Steaua Bucharest
- 99Vlad
- 2Benzar
- 16Planic
- 25Gaman
- 12Morais Júnior
- 5PintiliiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forAndrade Teixeiraat 45'minutes
- 6Nedelcu
- 98Man
- 11Budescu
- 10Tanase
- 9Gnohere
Substitutes
- 15Momcilovic
- 17Coman
- 23Popescu
- 30Tanase
- 33Stancioiu
- 44Enache
- 80Andrade Teixeira
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 27Ramos MarchiBooked at 52mins
- 22CáceresBooked at 45mins
- 8Basta
- 96Murgia
- 6Lucas
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 9mins
- 5J LukakuBooked at 45mins
- 7Nani
- 20Caicedo
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 17Immobile
- 19Lulic
- 23Guerrieri
- 26Radu
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Filipe Teixeira (FCSB) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).
Constantin Budescu (FCSB) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harlem-Eddy Gnohere (FCSB).
Foul by Nani (Lazio).
Offside, FCSB. Bogdan Planic tries a through ball, but Harlem-Eddy Gnohere is caught offside.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Romario Benzar (FCSB) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nani with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Valerica Gaman.
Martín Cáceres (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Man (FCSB).
Second Half
Second Half begins FCSB 1, Lazio 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FCSB. Filipe Teixeira replaces Mihai Pintilii.
Booking
Jordan Lukaku (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
Half Time
First Half ends, FCSB 1, Lazio 0.
Offside, FCSB. Constantin Budescu tries a through ball, but Florin Tanase is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Romario Benzar (FCSB) because of an injury.
Booking
Martín Cáceres (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Martín Cáceres (Lazio).
Romario Benzar (FCSB) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Man (FCSB).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nani with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Valerica Gaman.
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Man (FCSB).
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harlem-Eddy Gnohere (FCSB).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Júnior Morais.
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Tanase (FCSB).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bogdan Planic.
Attempt saved. Harlem-Eddy Gnohere (FCSB) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Nani (Lazio).
Romario Benzar (FCSB) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrei Vlad.