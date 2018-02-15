Attempt missed. Robert Skov (FC København) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Fischer.
FC Copenhagen v Atlético Madrid
Line-ups
FC Copenhagen
- 25Olsen
- 22Ankersen
- 19Vavro
- 27Luftner
- 20Boilesen
- 29SkovBooked at 23mins
- 16Gregus
- 6Kvist
- 33Falk Jensen
- 77Fischer
- 28Sotiriou
Substitutes
- 1Andersen
- 3Bengtsson
- 8Matic
- 9Santander
- 11Pavlovic
- 14Thomsen
- 18Rasmussen
Atl Madrid
- 1Moyá
- 20Juanfran
- 24Giménez
- 2Godín
- 19Hernández
- 11CorreaBooked at 44mins
- 5Partey
- 8Ñíguez
- 6Koke
- 21Gameiro
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 3Filipe Luis
- 9Torres
- 10Carrasco
- 14Gabi
- 16Vrsaljko
- 23Machín Pérez
- 25Werner
- Referee:
- Aleksei Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Robin Olsen (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Koke.
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juanfran.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC København 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC København 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).
Booking
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Offside, FC København. Robert Skov tries a through ball, but Viktor Fischer is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt saved. Robin Olsen (FC København) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jan Gregus (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC København 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Attempt saved. Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rasmus Falk Jensen.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Michael Luftner.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Luftner (FC København).
Foul by Robert Skov (FC København).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Robert Skov (FC København) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Skov (FC København).
Goal!
Goal! FC København 1, Atlético de Madrid 1. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanfran.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).