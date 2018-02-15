Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
AEK Athens0Dynamo Kiev1

AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev

Line-ups

AEK Athens

  • 1Barkas
  • 12Brito
  • 4VranjesBooked at 45mins
  • 5Lampropoulos
  • 2Bakakis
  • 25Galanopoulos
  • 8Gomes Simoes
  • 28KlonaridisSubstituted forChristodoulopoulosat 52'minutes
  • 10LivajaBooked at 22mins
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 9Giakoumakis

Substitutes

  • 6Ajdarevic
  • 7Christodoulopoulos
  • 11Araujo
  • 16Tsintotas
  • 19Chygrynskiy
  • 33Giannoutsos
  • 55Tzanetopoulos

Dynamo Kiev

  • 71Boyko
  • 94Kedziora
  • 34KhacheridiBooked at 5mins
  • 44Kádár
  • 9Morozyuk
  • 19GarmashBooked at 30mins
  • 8Shepelev
  • 25González
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 11Ribeiro Moraes Junior

Substitutes

  • 26Burda
  • 30Shabanov
  • 40Shaparenko
  • 41Besedin
  • 42Mykolenko
  • 45Smyrnyi
  • 72Rudko
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamAEK AthensAway TeamDynamo Kiev
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Denys Boyko tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.

Foul by Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens).

Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv).

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos replaces Viktor Klonaridis.

Rodrigo Galo (AEK Athens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mykola Morozyuk (Dynamo Kyiv).

Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mykola Morozyuk (Dynamo Kyiv).

Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).

Second Half

Second Half begins AEK Athens 0, Dynamo Kyiv 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, AEK Athens 0, Dynamo Kyiv 1.

Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv).

Foul by Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens).

Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Klonaridis with a headed pass.

Booking

Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens).

Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Andre Simoes (AEK Athens).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.

Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (AEK Athens).

Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Ognjen Vranjes.

Attempt blocked. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Galo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Mykola Morozyuk.

Ognjen Vranjes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moraes (Dynamo Kyiv).

Booking

Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Anastasios Bakasetas (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kyiv).

Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

