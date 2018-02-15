Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Spartak Moscow
- 32Rebrov
- 38Eshchenko
- 5Tasci
- 29Kutepov
- 23Kombarov
- 11Fernando
- 8Glushakov
- 47Zobnin
- 25Melgarejo
- 10Promes
- 12Luiz Adriano
Substitutes
- 9Mendes Andrade
- 16Bocchetti
- 19Samedov
- 30Hanni
- 50Pasalic
- 57Selikhov
- 92Rasskazov
Ath Bilbao
- 13Herrerín
- 18De Marcos
- 5Álvarez
- 16Etxeita
- 15Lekue
- 8Iturraspe
- 17Rico
- 14Susaeta
- 22Raúl García
- 11Williams
- 20Aduriz
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 3Saborit
- 6San José
- 7Etxebarria
- 19Merino
- 28Córdoba
- 30Núñez
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien