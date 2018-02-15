Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
FC Astana1Sporting3

FC Astana v Sporting Lisbon

Line-ups

FC Astana

  • 1Eric
  • 4Shitov
  • 27LogvinenkoBooked at 62mins
  • 5Anicic
  • 77Shomko
  • 18Maevski
  • 23Twumasi
  • 15Beysebekov
  • 6KleinheislerSubstituted forStanojevicat 56'minutes
  • 14Tomasov
  • 9DespotovicSubstituted forMaliyat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 19Zainutdinov
  • 25Maliy
  • 35Mokin
  • 44Postnikov
  • 45Murtazaev
  • 88Stanojevic

Sporting

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 92Piccini
  • 4CoatesBooked at 25mins
  • 6Almeida Pinto
  • 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forBattagliaat 58'minutes
  • 14CarvalhoBooked at 76mins
  • 20Ruiz
  • 77Batalha Martins
  • 8Borges Fernandes
  • 9Acuña
  • 88DoumbiaSubstituted forMonteroat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Rodrigues Ribeiro
  • 11César Zanaki
  • 13Ristovski
  • 16Battaglia
  • 18Salin
  • 40Montero
  • 93da Conceição Leão
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamFC AstanaAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

Booking

William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).

Marko Stanojevic (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Nenad Eric.

Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Piccini.

Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.

Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Piccini.

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Sergiy Maliy replaces Djorde Despotovic.

Attempt missed. Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a set piece situation.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) for a bad foul.

Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana).

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Fredy Montero replaces Seydou Doumbia.

Offside, FC Astana. Dmitriy Shomko tries a through ball, but Abzal Beysebekov is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Shitov.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Rodrigo Battaglia replaces Fábio Coentrão.

Offside, FC Astana. Dmitriy Shomko tries a through ball, but Marin Tomasov is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Marko Stanojevic replaces László Kleinheisler.

Goal!

Goal! FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 3. Seydou Doumbia (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by László Kleinheisler (FC Astana).

Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.

Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.

Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Abzal Beysebekov.

Goal!

Goal! FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 2. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abzal Beysebekov (FC Astana).

Fábio Coentrão (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana).

Goal!

Goal! FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 1. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) because of an injury.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

