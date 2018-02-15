William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.
FC Astana v Sporting Lisbon
Line-ups
FC Astana
- 1Eric
- 4Shitov
- 27LogvinenkoBooked at 62mins
- 5Anicic
- 77Shomko
- 18Maevski
- 23Twumasi
- 15Beysebekov
- 6KleinheislerSubstituted forStanojevicat 56'minutes
- 14Tomasov
- 9DespotovicSubstituted forMaliyat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 19Zainutdinov
- 25Maliy
- 35Mokin
- 44Postnikov
- 45Murtazaev
- 88Stanojevic
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 92Piccini
- 4CoatesBooked at 25mins
- 6Almeida Pinto
- 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forBattagliaat 58'minutes
- 14CarvalhoBooked at 76mins
- 20Ruiz
- 77Batalha Martins
- 8Borges Fernandes
- 9Acuña
- 88DoumbiaSubstituted forMonteroat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rodrigues Ribeiro
- 11César Zanaki
- 13Ristovski
- 16Battaglia
- 18Salin
- 40Montero
- 93da Conceição Leão
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Foul by William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).
Marko Stanojevic (FC Astana) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Nenad Eric.
Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Piccini.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Piccini.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Maevski (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Sergiy Maliy replaces Djorde Despotovic.
Attempt missed. Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) for a bad foul.
Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Fredy Montero replaces Seydou Doumbia.
Offside, FC Astana. Dmitriy Shomko tries a through ball, but Abzal Beysebekov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Igor Shitov.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Rodrigo Battaglia replaces Fábio Coentrão.
Offside, FC Astana. Dmitriy Shomko tries a through ball, but Marin Tomasov is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Marko Stanojevic replaces László Kleinheisler.
Goal!
Goal! FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 3. Seydou Doumbia (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by László Kleinheisler (FC Astana).
Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.
Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Fábio Coentrão.
Corner, FC Astana. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Abzal Beysebekov.
Goal!
Goal! FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 2. Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abzal Beysebekov (FC Astana).
Fábio Coentrão (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Twumasi (FC Astana).
Goal!
Goal! FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 1. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Yuri Logvinenko (FC Astana) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Astana 1, Sporting Lisbon 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon) because of an injury.