Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-Final
Inverness CT3Crusaders1

Inverness CT v Crusaders

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKayBooked at 63mins
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 16CalderBooked at 29mins
  • 15Mulraney
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 14Oakley
  • 20BellSubstituted forSeedorfat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 9Baird
  • 17Seedorf
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown
  • 33Harper

Crusaders

  • 21Jensen
  • 2Burns
  • 4Beverland
  • 6Coates
  • 17McClean
  • 14ForsytheSubstituted forOwensat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 12Caddell
  • 20GlackinBooked at 36minsSubstituted forWhyteat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 19Snoddy
  • 22Heatley
  • 9MurrayBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 1O'Neill
  • 7Lowry
  • 10Carvill
  • 11Cushley
  • 18Owens
  • 23Whyte
  • 35Suarez
Referee:
Bryn Markham-Jones
Attendance:
1,044

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamCrusaders
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Match report to follow.

