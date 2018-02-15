Neil Lennon: Scotland call could give Hibs manager 'decision to make'

Neil Lennon managed Celtic and Bolton before joining Hibs

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has refused to rule out the prospect of becoming the next manager of Scotland.

Lennon has been linked with the job after the departure of Gordon Strachan following an unsuccessful World Cup qualification campaign.

The 46-year-old says if the Scottish FA were to be in contact then he would have to make a difficult call.

"It would give me a decision to make but it's not up to me to ask the question," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"It's very flattering to be linked but I'm sure there are a list of candidates ahead of me. I'm very content with what I'm doing here at the minute."

The Northern Irishman, who previously managed Celtic and Bolton Wanderers, says former Hibs boss John Hughes, 53, should be granted at least an interview after making it known he wanted the Scotland job.

Lennon says, with an impressive CV behind him including a Scottish Cup success at Inverness and leading the Highland club and Falkirk into Europe for the first time in their histories, Hughes could be the answer the governing body are looking for.

"It wouldn't faze him," Lennon said.

"When you actually put down John's resume on paper it's very impressive. He has put himself out there and why not? He is one to consider I'm sure.

"I think he deserves an interview, yes. He is experienced enough and he has had success.

"He won a trophy at Inverness, he has had promotions, he has had European places so there is not many know the Scottish game better than John and he can coach as well."