Fifa names Sierra Leone match-fixing investigation unit

Fifa have named the investigation unit to probe possible match-fixing in Sierra Leone

Fifa has named the four-man investigation unit that will probe potential match-fixing in Sierra Leonean football.

The match-fixing inquiry includes a World Cup qualifier between Sierra Leone and South Africa in 2008.

Since 2014, eleven officials and four players have been suspended by Sierra Leone's FA pending investigation, with all having denied wrongdoing.

The four-man Fifa unit will be chaired by Jean-Samuel Leuba, a lawyer.

He will be joined by Michael Emde, Peter Limacher and Paul Scotney, a former detective who has extensive experience of investigating corruption in sport.

"(Fifa) has established an independent investigation committee to conduct an inquiry into allegations of match-fixing within football in Sierra Leone in general and, in particular, match-fixing within the Sierra Leone FA," said a Fifa statement.

"The duties of the independent committee are to investigate the allegations and provide a comprehensive report to the Fifa Members Associations Committee in order to allow for an informed decision on the matter."

The letter was signed by Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

The current Sierra Leone FA executive will welcome the news, with its president Isha Johansen having long pushed for a match-fixing inquiry to go ahead.

Central to the investigation is the 2010 World Cup qualifier that ended goalless between South Africa and Sierra Leone in Atteridgeville, South Africa, in June 2008.

No date has been given for the inquiry to start, but it is unlikely to happen before the country's presidential elections on 7 March.