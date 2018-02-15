Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald relishes 'huge' three-game Premiership run

Alan Archibald says victories could have a massive bearing on Partick Thistle's season

Alan Archibald says his Partick Thistle players are aware of the importance of their next three "huge" league games as they target Premiership safety.

Sitting in 10th spot, Thistle are at home to Dundee on Saturday before facing Hamilton Accies and Ross County.

"It is a real important period coming up," said Archibald. "The players are aware of it.

"The good thing is a lot of the guys in that dressing room have been over the course before."

Thistle are one point behind Neil McCann's Dundee while they hold a four-point lead over basement side Ross County.

"They [the three upcoming games] are huge," said Archibald. "I will be saying the same as the rest of the managers that we are going to play, they are real winnable games against teams around you and they are a massive three points.

"It feels like six sometimes when you get the three. We know how important these games are and the difference they are going to make to this season so they know what to expect.

"Our home form has been okay and if we can get that victory you can hopefully build on that away from home in the tough games coming up."

Archibald will be looking for his side to give an improved display on when the sides last met - a 3-0 loss at Dens Park in December.

"We were really poor," said Archibald. "Dundee are a good side, they were good again against Kilmarnock the other night for about 60/70 minutes and will be disappointed not to get that victory [they lost 3-2].

"I know they will be hurting and will come to our place confident of getting the three points.

"Neil has a good side, he has added more experience in the window but we were poor that day and they deserved their victory."