Fortuna Sittard deny Oliseh claims of "illegal activities"

Sunday Oliseh took over as head coach of Dutch second tier side Fortuna Sittard in December 2016

Dutch second tier club Fortuna Sittard has denied that former Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh was suspended due to his "refusal to to participate in illegal activities".

Oliseh was suspended on Wednesday for what the club "unacceptable actions".

In response Oliseh claimed the club wanted him to "violate the law".

On Thursday a statement from Sittard sais they would be taking legal advice and look to sacking Oliseh.

"Fortuna does not recognize itself at all in these accusations, which were not highlighted by Sunday Oliseh to the club," the club wrote on its website.

"The case will be presented by Fortuna Sittard to the arbitration committee of the KNVB (the Dutch Football Association), an independent body, which will now make an assessment of whether there is sufficient grounds to terminate the employment contract of Sunday Oliseh.

The club also insisted that it did not rush into its decision to suspend Oliseh.

"Fortuna Sittard expressly did not take the decision to suspend Sunday Oliseh overnight," the statement continued.

"The innumerable culpable acts as well as the disrupted employment relationship on the part of Sunday Oliseh have unfortunately led Fortuna to make him non-active.

"Fortuna Sittard has been legally advised by the Federation of Paid Football Organizations (FBO) during the entire process."

They outlined why they took the decision to put Oliseh on "non-active" duties.

"The suspension of the trainer is emphatically not motivated by the four successive losses, although it is fair to say that the disrupted employment relationship between Sunday Oliseh, the group of players and other employees of Fortuna Sittard has had a negative influence."

Oliseh was appointed as Sittard coach in late December 2016.

Sittard finished 17th in the 20-team league at the end of last season but are currently third in the table and are five points behind leader NEC.

With eight wins and just one loss earlier this season the club actually won what is called the "second period" of the league, which is made up of four periods.

The club play in the Eerste Divisie, which is the professional league below the Eredivisie, Holland's topflight, and it consists of 20 clubs.

The Eerste Divisie champions gain automatic promotion to the Eredivisie, while eight clubs made up of the period champions and the other best-ranked teams, will compete in play-offs for two further promotion places.