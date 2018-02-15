Luke Garrard: Boreham Wood boss signs new deal until 2020
-
- From the section Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard has signed a new contract with the National League side until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
The 32-year-old, who has been in charge since October 2015, is the youngest boss in England's top five divisions.
He joined the Wood as a player in 2005 and has led them to sixth place and the FA Cup second round this season.
"It would be a dream to take this club into the Football League," said former AFC Wimbledon player Garrard.
Club chairman Danny Hunter added: "The extension of Luke's deal was a very easy decision and took us about two minutes to sort out."