Luke Garrard: Boreham Wood boss signs new deal until 2020

Luke Garrard's previous deal was due to expire in 2019

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard has signed a new contract with the National League side until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 32-year-old, who has been in charge since October 2015, is the youngest boss in England's top five divisions.

He joined the Wood as a player in 2005 and has led them to sixth place and the FA Cup second round this season.

"It would be a dream to take this club into the Football League," said former AFC Wimbledon player Garrard.

Club chairman Danny Hunter added: "The extension of Luke's deal was a very easy decision and took us about two minutes to sort out."