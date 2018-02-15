Aaron Ramsey: Midfielder is a doubt for Carabao Cup final

Aaron Ramsey scored his first hat-trick in his last Arsenal appearance against Everton

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could miss the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on 25 February.

Ramsey, who scored his first hat-trick in his last Gunners appearance, in the 5-1 win over Everton, missed the North London derby defeat to Tottenham.

Wenger says the injury is a "sensitive case," with Ramsey out of Arsenal's Europa League trip to Ostersunds.

Ramsey scored the winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals.

"It is a little bit sensitive case because we expected him to be a bit further in his development of the groin problem and he doesn't move forward as quickly as we expected it," Wenger explained.

"Today we would say that certainly he will not be available even for the next game against Ostersunds. Maybe for the cup final, we don't know yet, it depends how he will progress from now."