Alex Gilbey: MK Dons midfielder to miss start of next season with knee injury
MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey will miss the start of next season after having surgery on a knee injury.
The 23-year-old, who joined the League One side from Wigan in August, reported the problem after the defeat at Walsall earlier this month.
The ex-Colchester man has scored three goals in 23 league appearances for the Dons, who are 22nd in the table.
"He will be out for a significant period of time," said the club's head of sports medicine Simon Crampton.
"He will certainly be out for the remainder of the campaign and into next season."