Alex Gilbey: MK Dons midfielder to miss start of next season with knee injury

Alex Gilbey in action for MK Dons
Alex Gilbey completed the full 90 minutes in his last game before being sidelined

MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey will miss the start of next season after having surgery on a knee injury.

The 23-year-old, who joined the League One side from Wigan in August, reported the problem after the defeat at Walsall earlier this month.

The ex-Colchester man has scored three goals in 23 league appearances for the Dons, who are 22nd in the table.

"He will be out for a significant period of time," said the club's head of sports medicine Simon Crampton.

"He will certainly be out for the remainder of the campaign and into next season."

