Celtic: Nir Bitton could be sidelined until the summer

Nir Bitton is the latest addition to Celtic's injury list

Europa League last-32, first leg: Celtic v Zenit St Petersburg Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday 15 February Kick-off: 20:05 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW & DAB and live text on BBC Sport website

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton could be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Brendan Rodgers expects the 26-year-old Israel international to have an operation to resolve the problem.

Dedryck Boyata, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths, Stuart Armstrong, Jonny Hayes, Anthony Ralston and Patrick Roberts are all currently sidelined.

And new signing Marvin Compper has yet to make his competitive debut since arriving from RB Leipzig.

Speaking ahead of facing Zenit St Petersburg on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League last-32 tie, Rodgers said: "Nir will probably be out for the season, which is a blow for us.

"It's a shame for him as he's a very important member of our squad. It's a slight issue with his knee he has put himself through.

"We had a look at it last week in London and were told he needs the operation on it. That is probably him [out] for the rest of the season."