Paul Dummett: Newcastle United left-back signs new deal until 2022

Paul Dummett has played 131 games for Newcastle and has spent time on loan at Gateshead and St Mirren

Newcastle United left-back Paul Dummett has signed a new contract with the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old academy product has played 131 games for the club since his debut in 2013, scoring three goals.

However, he has been restricted to just 10 games this campaign because of a hamstring injury.

"I have always wanted to stay here and the manager and the club have wanted to keep me so I am really pleased," Dummett told the club's website.

Manager Rafael Benitez added: "If you talk about players that are important for the team, normally people talk about goalscorers, midfielders and number 10s but in modern football, there are not too many consistent left-sided full-backs.

"Paul is exactly that, he understands the game and you know what you can expect from him week in, week out. That is important when you have a lot of big games. He is a player you can trust."