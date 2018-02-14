Rangers' James Tavernier signs new contract and targets league title

James Tavernier has scored 26 goals from his right-back position

Right-back James Tavernier has targeted a league title after signing a new three-and-a-half-year Rangers contract.

The 26-year-old Englishman signed a three-year deal when he joined Rangers from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and has made 126 appearances since.

"I'm really excited for the second half of this season and the seasons to come," Tavernier told Rangers TV.

"I want to win the league. If we can go for the treble, I want to win the treble."

Graeme Murty's side currently lie third in the Scottish Premiership, 11 points behind reigning champions Celtic, but reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals thanks to Sunday's win over Ayr United.

Tavernier began his career with Newcastle United and moved on to Wigan in 2014 after loan spells with Gateshead, Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United.

He was signed by then Rangers manager Mark Warburton for £200,000, helped the Glasgow side win the Championship title and promotion and has amassed an impressive strike rate for a defender of 26 goals.

"I want to be winning leagues and that's why I came here," Tavernier said. "I want to write the next chapter at the club.

"The squad that we've got I'm really excited about.

"We've got good numbers in the squad, we've got great quality in the squad and the performances lately have been good.

"I want to aim high and be playing in the Champions League, so this club has got the capability to do that."

Tavernier, who had been linked with a return to English football, paid tribute to Warburton.

"Obviously, when I first came, Mark Warburton gave me a great foundation to start my trade again and find my feet again just so I had that consistency of football," he added.

"Now I've done that, it's been up and down for us, but it's been a great learning curve and I feel that my best football is still to come."