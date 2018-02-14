FA Cup fifth round: How to follow all the action on BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device Top 50 FA Cup goals: Ben Watson's winner for Wigan

The FA Cup reaches the fifth round this weekend and you can follow all the action from every match on BBC Sport.

Sunday's match on BBC One sees Tottenham visit League One side Rochdale (kick-off 16:00 GMT).

And on Monday, again on BBC One, you can watch a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final as runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City head to Wigan (19:55).

In addition, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will provide commentary on every match.

Football Focus will be live from West Brom previewing the fifth-round matches on Saturday at 12:00 on BBC One, with FA Cup Final Score to follow from 16:30.

You can watch every goal on the BBC Sport website and app, with live in-play highlights from all fixtures not kicking off at 15:00. Match of the Day will show extended highlights on Saturday (BBC One, 22:30).

In addition, the BBC Sport website will provide live text commentaries covering every fifth-round game, as well as all the key team news, reports and reaction.

Fifth-round games on the BBC

Sunday, 18 February:

Rochdale v Tottenham, BBC One, 16:00 GMT.

Monday, 19 February:

Wigan v Manchester City, BBC One, 19:55 GMT.