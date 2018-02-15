BBC Sport - What can Arsenal expect when they travel to Sweden to play Ostersund?

What can Arsenal expect in Ostersund?

BBC Sport looks at what Arsenal can expect when they travel to Ostersunds FK for their Europa League last-32 tie.

READ MORE: The remarkable rise of Ostersunds FK

READ MORE: British teams ready for European return

Top videos

Video

What can Arsenal expect in Ostersund?

Video

What a turnaround! Savchenko & Massot win pairs gold

Video

Watch: Athlete's eye view of snowboard cross crash

Video

Highlights: Parsons sets up skeleton medal chance

Video

US star Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold

Video

Skier Gut knocks down photographers in crash

Video

Highlights: GB women beaten by US in curling

Video

Watch Svindal's downhill gold medal-winning run

Video

White creates history & Valentine's on ice

Video

Highlights: GB women ease to seven-point victory over OAR

Video

'What a moment' - Unified Korea score first Olympic hockey goal

Video

American skaters enjoy Valentine's Day on ice

Video

'Dirty tactics' being used against GB skeleton racers - Alcott

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired