BBC Sport - NI League Cup: Swifts boss McAree targets victory over Sky Blues in decider
Swifts boss McAree targets League Cup glory
- From the section Irish
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says beating Ballymena United in Saturday's NI League Cup final would be a 'huge achievement' for the club.
The Windsor Park game rekindles memories of their last appearance in a senior final, which came against Linfield in the Irish Cup in 2007.
McAree scored against the Blues but Linfield won on penalties.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired