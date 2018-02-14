BBC Sport - Captain Jim Ervin hoping for more cup success with Ballymena United

Ervin hoping for more cup success with Ballymena

Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin says he is hoping to add to his medal haul when he turns out for the Braidmen in Saturday's League Cup final against Dungannon Swifts.

The Sky Blues are hoping to retain the cup they won by beating Carrick Rangers at Seaview 12 months ago.

