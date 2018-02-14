Wednesday's Champions League reports

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick as Liverpool marked their first Champions League knockout game for nine years with a 5-0 win at Porto in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.

Mohamed Salah with his 30th of the season and Roberto Firmino, with his 21st, were the other scorers.

In Spain, a Cristiano Ronaldo double helped Real Madrid come from behind to beat Paris St-Germain 3-1.

Marcelo wrapped up the victory. Adrien Rabiot had given PSG a first-half lead.