Tyler Roberts: Leeds United striker facing spell out with training injury

Tyler Roberts scored five goals in 19 appearances for Walsall during a loan spell earlier this season

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts is facing an "extended" spell out after picking up an injury in training.

The club said he has "a small crack on his shin" and will see a specialist later this week.

The 19-year-old has not featured for the Championship side since joining from West Brom in January.

"This is disappointing news for all concerned, especially for Tyler," Head coach Paul Heckingbottom told the club website.