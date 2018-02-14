Ian Rush: Legendary Liverpool striker to play for Chester

Ian Rush had a spell as Chester manager after his playing career finished

Wales' top goalscorer, Ian Rush, will play for Chester next week, 38-years since he last played for his boyhood team.

Rush, who remains Chester's record sale, retired in 2000 after a glittering career at Liverpool, Juventus, Leeds United and Newcastle.

His return for Chester is to play in a charity match to raise money for the club and he will partner Michael Owen.

"Five decades later I'm putting my boots back on for Chester FC," he said.

Former England star Owen is leading a campaign to help his father Terry's old club Chester overcome their current financial issues.

The club needs £50,000 to survive until the end of 2017-18.

Owen and 56-year old Rush are among the star names helping out by playing in a one-off fundraising game at the fan-owned phoenix club's Bumpers Lane home on Thursday, 15 February.

Owen's contacts within the game have helped secure several other former footballers, Keith Gillespie, Maik Taylor, Perry Groves, Trevor Sinclair and two former Chester players, Danny Higginbotham and Chris Iwelumo.

They have all committed to the game, as well as BBC Radio 5 live presenter Colin Murray.

Now managed by Marcus Bignot, Chester currently sit 23rd in the National League, five points adrift of safety.