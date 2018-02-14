Ryan Mason: Luton Town boss Nathan Jones compares Flynn Downes to midfielder

Yeovil were in League One when Nathan Jones worked with Ryan Mason (left)

Luton's Nathan Jones says there are comparisons between Flynn Downes and Ryan Mason, who retired on Tuesday after suffering a fractured skull.

Downes, 19, has made three starts since joining the League Two leaders on loan from Ipswich on transfer deadline day.

Boss Jones was assistant manager at Yeovil when they gave Mason his first senior start in 2009 at the age of 18.

"Flynn reminds me a little bit of him - the way he is, the way he goes about his work," Jones said.

"I'm really sad and it's fitting because he was one of the best players and Ryan would've liked playing in this team."

Former Hull and Tottenham midfielder Mason, 26, had to have surgery after a clash of heads with Gary Cahill against Chelsea in 2017.

Downes is an England Under-19 international and played 10 times in the Championship this season before joining Luton.

"He'll turn into some player and we hope we can be part of that education," Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio.

On Mason, the Welshman added: "That kid was wonderful, he's one of the best players I've ever worked with."