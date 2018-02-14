Matt Clarke: Portsmouth defender signs new contract until 2020

Matt Clarke initially joined Portsmouth on loan from Ipswich in August 2015

Portsmouth centre-back Matt Clarke has signed a new contract with the League One club until the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old has made 101 appearances for Pompey since initially joining on loan from Ipswich in August 2015 before making a permanent switch.

"I'm really pleased to have signed a new deal," Clarke said.

"I originally arrived with the sole mission of helping get Pompey out of League Two. We've done that now, but want to continue that progression."