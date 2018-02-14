Wales in talks to face Mexico in friendly match in Pasadena in May

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has won 99 caps for Mexico, scoring 49 goals

Wales are in talks to face Mexico in a friendly match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on 28 May.

As part of their preparations for the World Cup, Mexico will also face Iceland on 23 March in Santa Clara and Croatia in Dallas four days later.

Wales might be without forward Gareth Bale if his club side Real Madrid reach the Champions League final on 26 May.

However, they should have most of their players available as the Premier League season finishes on 13 May.

New Wales manager Ryan Giggs will take charge of his first game on 22 March, against hosts China in the China Cup.