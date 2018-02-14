Derek Adams jokes he will be Champions League boss if Plymouth make play-offs

Plymouth have won nine and drawn three of their past 13 league games

Going into December, Plymouth Argyle were rock bottom of League One and three points from safety after just four wins from their opening 17 games.

Fast-forward a little over two months and the Pilgrims have collected 30 points from their past 13 matches to move to within three points of the final play-off spot.

Fans might be dreaming of a return to the Championship for the first time since 2010, but manager Derek Adams has set his sights far higher.

"I'll be managing in the Champions League. If I get Argyle in the play-offs, I'll be managing in the Champions League," the Scotsman joked after his side beat AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

"It's an easy answer that, isn't it."

Derek Adams (left) led Plymouth to a 0-0 FA Cup draw at Champions League side Liverpool last season

Questions about Adams' future were asked after the former Ross County boss hinted that he and his players would move on if he led them to a top-six finish.

Tongue in cheek? Almost certainly, but when prompted for a serious answer he replied: "You asked me the question and I've given you the answer - I'll be managing in the Champions League, that's where I'll be."

In March 2017, the 42-year-old denied telling Mansfield manager Steve Evans he was "the best manager outside the Premier League."

Make it into the play-offs in May and Adams might well find himself amongst Europe's elite...