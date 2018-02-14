Paul Cox: Guiseley manager sacked after five months in charge

National League strugglers Guiseley have sacked boss Paul Cox after just five months in charge.

Cox, 46, took over at Nethermoor on 4 September but won just three league games and Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Gateshead was a sixth successive loss.

The Lions, who went professional earlier this season, are 10 points adrift of safety.

Former Republic of Ireland defender Sean St Ledger will take charge on a caretaker basis.

More to follow.

