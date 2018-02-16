Irish Premiership: Healy looks for Linfield 'cutting edge'

Jay Donnelly scored one of Cliftonville's three goals in the last 10 minutes to beat Linfield 3-2 on 30 September

Linfield boss David Healy says his side must be "better in the final third of the field" if they are to see off Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday.

The fourth-placed Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Dungannon at Windsor Park last Saturday and lie level on points with Barry Gray's side after 27 games.

"They have players in the final third who can hurt us so we have to be better in that area," observed Healy.

"We lacked a cutting edge, pace and energy against the Swifts," he added.

"We have been up and down all season so it's about finding that consistency."

Cliftonville launched a dramatic late comeback the last time the clubs met at Solitude in September, coming from two goals down to secure a 3-2 win.

Since then, Linfield emerged 2-0 victors when the two sides met at Windsor Park in December.

"It's always a feisty game and one that the supporters love. Hopefully we can pick up another three points," said Gray after watching his charges overcome Warrenpoint Town 3-1 at Milltown on Tuesday.

In Saturday's other rearranged Premiership fixture, Carrick Rangers host Warrenpoint Town in a highly significant encounter at the foot of the table.

Tenth-placed Warrenpoint remain four points ahead of Carrick going into their meeting at Taylor's Avenue after defeats by Cliftonville and Glentoran respectively on Tuesday night.

"In these games it's all about who has the most mental strength and who has the most desire," said 'Point manager Matthew Tipton.

"We have to show that we want to win the game of football more than them and we have to stop making silly defensive mistakes," he added.