Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 16 February

Championship Conference

Bangor City v Connah's Quay (19:45 GMT): With New Saints in Irn-Bru Cup action, second placed Connah's Quay will be looking to close the current 12 point gap at the top of the table when they travel to fourth-placed Bangor.

Kevin Nicholson's side beat Connah's Quay twice during phase one of the season including a 1-0 win at the Bangor University Stadium after the original game was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Prestatyn Town (20:00 GMT): Prestatyn Town, with Gareth Wilson now in permanent charge, are 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table, having lost their opening two games of phase two.

Aberystwyth's own survival hopes were boosted with last weekend's home 3-1 win over Llandudno, which left them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

How things stand - Welsh Premier League table

Saturday, 17 February

Championship Conference

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids (14:30 GMT): Both sides have yet to win in phase two, with Cardiff Met losing both of their opening games while Huw Griffiths' Druids fell to a late defeat at Bala having held champions New Saints to a draw.

The sides drew 1-1 when they met at Cyncoed in November during phase one, with Adam Roscrow levelling for the home side after Nathan Peate had given Druids the lead.

Play-off Conference

Llandudno v Carmarthen Town (14:30 GMT): Carmarthen remain in the relegation zone despite last weekend's 3-2 win over Newtown, their second successive win of phase two. Llandudno have lost their opening two games but will be looking to repeat the 3-0 win they achieved over Carmarthen at Maesdu Park during phase one in August.

Newtown v Barry Town (14:30 GMT): Goal difference currently separates seventh placed Newtown and Barry Town, who are eighth. Both sides have won one and lost one in the opening games of phase two. Newtown won 3-0 at Latham Park earlier in the season.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 17 February

Merthyr Town v St Ives Town (15:00 GMT)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 17 February

Goole v Colwyn Bay (15:00 GMT)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 18 February

Caldicot Town v Abergavenny WFC (14:00 GMT)

Cardiff Met v Cardiff City (14:00 GMT)

Port Talbot Town v Llandudno (14:00 GMT)

Rhyl v Caernarfon Town (14:00 GMT)

Swansea City v Cyncoed LFC (14:00 GMT)