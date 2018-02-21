Women's Super League 1
Reading Women19:45Bristol City Women
Venue: Adams Park

Reading Women v Bristol City Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women98103172425
2Chelsea Ladies97202742323
3Arsenal Women95222011917
4Liverpool Ladies95041712515
5Sunderland Ladies9405922-1312
6B'ham City Ladies93151215-310
7Reading Women8233151239
8Everton Ladies93061314-19
9Bristol City Women9216523-187
10Yeovil Town Ladies8008029-290
View full Women's Super League 1 table

