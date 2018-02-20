Derby County v Leeds United
Derby County midfielder George Thorne (back) is in contention after missing the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last week.
Rams boss Gary Rowett has no new injury or suspension concerns.
Leeds welcome back defenders Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper and forward Samu Saiz after they all finished bans.
Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has said he will make a decision over whether Felix Wiedwald or Andy Lonergan will start in goal.
Match Facts
- Derby have won eight of their past nine home matches in all competitions against Leeds, losing the other 2-1 in August 2015.
- Since relegation from the Premier League in 2004, Leeds have lost 13 league matches against Derby; only losing as many against Cardiff (also 13).
- The Rams lost last time out versus Sheffield Wednesday - they have not lost consecutive Championship games since February 2017 under Steve McClaren.
- Leeds are winless in four Championship away games (D1 L3), this after winning the previous three in a row.