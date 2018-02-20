Derby County v Leeds United

From the section

George Thorne has made 20 appearances for Derby this season

Derby County midfielder George Thorne (back) is in contention after missing the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Rams boss Gary Rowett has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Leeds welcome back defenders Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper and forward Samu Saiz after they all finished bans.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has said he will make a decision over whether Felix Wiedwald or Andy Lonergan will start in goal.

Match Facts