Championship
Derby19:45Leeds
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Leeds United

George Thorne
George Thorne has made 20 appearances for Derby this season
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday from 19:00 GMT

Derby County midfielder George Thorne (back) is in contention after missing the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Rams boss Gary Rowett has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Leeds welcome back defenders Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper and forward Samu Saiz after they all finished bans.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has said he will make a decision over whether Felix Wiedwald or Andy Lonergan will start in goal.

Match Facts

  • Derby have won eight of their past nine home matches in all competitions against Leeds, losing the other 2-1 in August 2015.
  • Since relegation from the Premier League in 2004, Leeds have lost 13 league matches against Derby; only losing as many against Cardiff (also 13).
  • The Rams lost last time out versus Sheffield Wednesday - they have not lost consecutive Championship games since February 2017 under Steve McClaren.
  • Leeds are winless in four Championship away games (D1 L3), this after winning the previous three in a row.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Millwall331112103935445
12Leeds32136134441345
13Ipswich32136134442245
14Norwich32129113235-345
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

