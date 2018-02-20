Wolves v Norwich City
Wolves striker Leo Bonatini and midfielder Romain Saiss are both in contention for the runway Championship leaders at home to Norwich City.
Saiss, along with Ruben Neves, is just one yellow card away from 10 cautions and an automatic two-game suspension.
Norwich's fit-again captain Ivo Pinto is likely to return for the Canaries.
On-loan Spurs midfielder Marcus Edwards (back) is in contention for his debut, while new boys Onel Hernandez and Dennis Srbeny may make first starts.
Defender Pinto has recovered from the knee problem he sustained when getting out of his car and was an unused substitute for Sunday's dramatic 1-1 derby draw at home to Ipswich.
Ex-Wolves winger Matt Jarvis is back in training after his long-term ankle problem but it is probably too soon for the former Molineux favourite to be considered.
Match Facts
- Norwich's 2-1 victory at Molineux last season was their first away win against Wolves in their last 15 visits.
- The Canaries, who lost 2-0 at home to Wolves in October, have not lost successive league games against Wolves since September 2007.
- Wolves have lost only one of their last 18 Championship matches - the 2-0 defeat came at Molineux against Nottingham Forest in January.
- After losing four consecutive away league matches, Norwich are unbeaten in their last five games on the road.
- Wolves, 11 points clear at the top, start the night 27 points better off than Norwich.