Wolves v Norwich City

Former Norwich keeper John Ruddy has kept 17 clean sheets in 32 matches this season

Wolves striker Leo Bonatini and midfielder Romain Saiss are both in contention for the runway Championship leaders at home to Norwich City.

Saiss, along with Ruben Neves, is just one yellow card away from 10 cautions and an automatic two-game suspension.

Norwich's fit-again captain Ivo Pinto is likely to return for the Canaries.

On-loan Spurs midfielder Marcus Edwards (back) is in contention for his debut, while new boys Onel Hernandez and Dennis Srbeny may make first starts.

Defender Pinto has recovered from the knee problem he sustained when getting out of his car and was an unused substitute for Sunday's dramatic 1-1 derby draw at home to Ipswich.

Ex-Wolves winger Matt Jarvis is back in training after his long-term ankle problem but it is probably too soon for the former Molineux favourite to be considered.

