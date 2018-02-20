Championship
Wolves19:45Norwich
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves v Norwich City

Former Norwich keeper John Ruddy has kept 17 clean sheets in 32 matches this season
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Wolves striker Leo Bonatini and midfielder Romain Saiss are both in contention for the runway Championship leaders at home to Norwich City.

Saiss, along with Ruben Neves, is just one yellow card away from 10 cautions and an automatic two-game suspension.

Norwich's fit-again captain Ivo Pinto is likely to return for the Canaries.

On-loan Spurs midfielder Marcus Edwards (back) is in contention for his debut, while new boys Onel Hernandez and Dennis Srbeny may make first starts.

Defender Pinto has recovered from the knee problem he sustained when getting out of his car and was an unused substitute for Sunday's dramatic 1-1 derby draw at home to Ipswich.

Ex-Wolves winger Matt Jarvis is back in training after his long-term ankle problem but it is probably too soon for the former Molineux favourite to be considered.

Match Facts

  • Norwich's 2-1 victory at Molineux last season was their first away win against Wolves in their last 15 visits.
  • The Canaries, who lost 2-0 at home to Wolves in October, have not lost successive league games against Wolves since September 2007.
  • Wolves have lost only one of their last 18 Championship matches - the 2-0 defeat came at Molineux against Nottingham Forest in January.
  • After losing four consecutive away league matches, Norwich are unbeaten in their last five games on the road.
  • Wolves, 11 points clear at the top, start the night 27 points better off than Norwich.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
View full Championship table

