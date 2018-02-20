Bristol City v Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City have defender Nathan Baker back from suspension for the visit of in-form Fulham, but midfielder Marlon Pack begins a two-match ban.
Josh Brownhill (calf) is a doubt, while Fulham loanee Cauley Woodrow is unable to face his parent club.
Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who has been managing a knee injury.
Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries, but may make changes as he looks to extend his side's 10-match unbeaten run in the Championship.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won four of their last five matches against Fulham in all competitions, losing the other at Ashton Gate last season (0-2).
- The Cottagers have won each of their last three away league visits to Bristol City since losing 5-1 in April 1990.
- Fulham are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (W8 D2) - the current longest such run in the division.
- As a manager of English clubs in all competitions, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has lost four matches against Lee Johnson - more than any against any other manager.