Bristol City v Fulham

Nathan Baker
Nathan Baker has played in 25 of Bristol City's 32 Championship games this season
Bristol City have defender Nathan Baker back from suspension for the visit of in-form Fulham, but midfielder Marlon Pack begins a two-match ban.

Josh Brownhill (calf) is a doubt, while Fulham loanee Cauley Woodrow is unable to face his parent club.

Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who has been managing a knee injury.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries, but may make changes as he looks to extend his side's 10-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won four of their last five matches against Fulham in all competitions, losing the other at Ashton Gate last season (0-2).
  • The Cottagers have won each of their last three away league visits to Bristol City since losing 5-1 in April 1990.
  • Fulham are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (W8 D2) - the current longest such run in the division.
  • As a manager of English clubs in all competitions, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has lost four matches against Lee Johnson - more than any against any other manager.

Wednesday 21st February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
