Championship
Ipswich19:45Cardiff
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears
Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears is yet to score this season
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday from 19:00 GMT

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears could return for the visit of second-placed Cardiff having been left out of the squad that drew with Norwich.

The former West Ham forward is yet to score in 27 appearances this season.

Cardiff striker Gary Madine is expected to miss a third successive match after breaking his nose earlier this month.

Midfielder Craig Bryson and winger Kadeem Harris returned to action with the Bluebirds' under-23 team last week, but are unlikely to feature.

MATCH FACTS

  • Ipswich have only lost one of their last seven home league games against Cardiff (W4 D2), losing 2-1 in October 2012.
  • Cardiff's last league double over the Tractor Boys came in the 1946-47 season in the Third Division South.
  • After winning nine of his first 11 matches (L2) against Neil Warnock in all competitions, Mick McCarthy has won just one of his last nine (D2 L6).
  • Warnock has won eight of his last 10 league meetings with Ipswich (D1 L1).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 21st February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa32178748291959
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Preston32121463931850
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough321461240301048
10Brentford32121194540547
11Leeds32136134441345
12Ipswich32136134442245
13Norwich32129113235-345
14Millwall321012103734342
15QPR32109133544-939
16Sheff Wed32813113438-437
17Nottm Forest32113183550-1536
18Reading3188153441-732
19Birmingham3286182244-2230
20Bolton3279162851-2330
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland32511163457-2326
24Burton3268182458-3426
View full Championship table

