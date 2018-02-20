Ipswich Town v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears could return for the visit of second-placed Cardiff having been left out of the squad that drew with Norwich.
The former West Ham forward is yet to score in 27 appearances this season.
Cardiff striker Gary Madine is expected to miss a third successive match after breaking his nose earlier this month.
Midfielder Craig Bryson and winger Kadeem Harris returned to action with the Bluebirds' under-23 team last week, but are unlikely to feature.
MATCH FACTS
- Ipswich have only lost one of their last seven home league games against Cardiff (W4 D2), losing 2-1 in October 2012.
- Cardiff's last league double over the Tractor Boys came in the 1946-47 season in the Third Division South.
- After winning nine of his first 11 matches (L2) against Neil Warnock in all competitions, Mick McCarthy has won just one of his last nine (D2 L6).
- Warnock has won eight of his last 10 league meetings with Ipswich (D1 L1).