Ipswich Town v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears could return for the visit of second-placed Cardiff having been left out of the squad that drew with Norwich.

The former West Ham forward is yet to score in 27 appearances this season.

Cardiff striker Gary Madine is expected to miss a third successive match after breaking his nose earlier this month.

Midfielder Craig Bryson and winger Kadeem Harris returned to action with the Bluebirds' under-23 team last week, but are unlikely to feature.

