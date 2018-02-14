Marcus Kane's header in the final minute of normal time snatches a 2-1 win for Glentoran over Carrick Rangers.

There was early controversy as Eamon Scannell's volley appeared to cross the line for Carrick seconds before Robbie McDaid gave the Glens an early lead.

Darren Henderson pulled Carrick level before the striker missed a second-half penalty, and Kane's late winner moved the Glens above Ballymena United into the top six.