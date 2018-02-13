BBC Sport - Mitchell and Murray hit braces to blitz Ards
Mitchell and Murray hit braces to blitz Ards
- From the section Irish
Third-placed Glenavon put six goals past Ards to stretch their lead over Linfield and Cliftonville to six points.
Andy Mitchell and Stephen Murray each scored twice in a thumping 6-1 win with Joel Cooper and Marc Griffin completing the rout.
Reece Glendinning scored a consolation goal for the home side, who have lost their last four games.
