BBC Sport - Mitchell and Murray hit braces to blitz Ards

Mitchell and Murray hit braces to blitz Ards

  • From the section Irish

Third-placed Glenavon put six goals past Ards to stretch their lead over Linfield and Cliftonville to six points.

Andy Mitchell and Stephen Murray each scored twice in a thumping 6-1 win with Joel Cooper and Marc Griffin completing the rout.

Reece Glendinning scored a consolation goal for the home side, who have lost their last four games.

Top videos

Video

Mitchell and Murray hit braces to blitz Ards

  • From the section Irish
Video

Christie's tears & a 'hangry' halfpiper

Video

Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final

Video

I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own – Christie

Video

Cambodian player scores emphatic own goal

Video

USA's Sweeney suffers bad crash in luge

Video

Nearly perfect run and still not first? Blame Shaun White...

Video

Does this angle explain why Christie fell?

Video

'Queen of halfpipe' Kim dominates final

Video

Human skittles as skier takes out cameraman

Video

Nuis wins men's 1500m speed-skating final

Video

USA women's ice hockey team win 5-0 against OAR

Video

Highlights: Hirscher wins combined gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired