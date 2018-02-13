First-half goals from Jay Donnelly, Conor McDonald and Joe Gormley give Cliftonville a 3-1 victory over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Two goals in a minute from Donnelly and McDonald punished some slack defending before Martin Murray pulled a goal back for the hosts with a neat lob over Brian Neeson.

Gormley fired home seven minutes before half time to restore Cliftonville's two-goal advantage to move the Reds level on points with fourth-placed Linfield.