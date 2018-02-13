BBC Sport - Cambodian player scores ridiculous headed own goal

Cambodian player scores emphatic own goal

Midfielder Sun Sovanrithy scores a ridiculous headed own goal as Cambodian side Boeung Ket are hammered 9-0 by hosts Ceres Negros of the Philippines in an AFC Cup group match on Tuesday.

